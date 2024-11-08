Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

IPAC opened at $64.65 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $67.43. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day moving average is $62.78.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.