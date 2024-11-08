Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target Raised to $360.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waters to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $332.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.85.

Waters stock opened at $386.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $345.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.56. Waters has a twelve month low of $246.35 and a twelve month high of $393.38.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $740.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.99 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waters will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 19,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

