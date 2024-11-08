Wealth Architects LLC Sells 198 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1 %

XOM opened at $121.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $477.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

