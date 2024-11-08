Wedbush Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Stock Price

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of ARHS stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. 310,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,645. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $19.81.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $319.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.94 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Arhaus during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 716,800.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Arhaus during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Arhaus during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

