Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Weis Markets Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of WMK traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,478. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.25. Weis Markets has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $76.62.
Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 1.97%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weis Markets
About Weis Markets
Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Weis Markets
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.