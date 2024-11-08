Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Has $69,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 48.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 49,520 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 75,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $825,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.85.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $123.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.82 and a fifty-two week high of $134.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.11.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 117.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $974,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,431.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $974,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,431.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total value of $13,234,052.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 959,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,624,965.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

