Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Makes New $145,000 Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 179,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,900,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,468,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,250,000 after purchasing an additional 674,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in TransUnion by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransUnion from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.53.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $261,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,432.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $261,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,432.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $38,709.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,837.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,815 shares of company stock worth $961,407. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU stock opened at $106.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $113.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

