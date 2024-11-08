Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 0.4% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $96.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.76.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

