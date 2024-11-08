Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

VXUS stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $53.05 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day moving average is $61.77. The stock has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

