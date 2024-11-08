What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for STOK FY2024 Earnings?

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Stoke Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.00) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.11). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.89% and a negative net margin of 683.35%. The business had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.70. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $698.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,937,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $27,221,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,906,181 shares in the company, valued at $125,131,843.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 53.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

See Also

