William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AZPN

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) – William Blair upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aspen Technology in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Aspen Technology’s current full-year earnings is $6.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.33 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Aspen Technology stock opened at $245.97 on Friday. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $162.26 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.09, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.68.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.54). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total transaction of $219,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 77.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 313.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 364.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 65.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

