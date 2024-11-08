Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $377.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $458.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WING. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wingstop from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $490.00 to $468.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.74.

WING stock opened at $331.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.76, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.76. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $204.01 and a twelve month high of $433.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $381.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.89.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Wingstop by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 60.6% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 384.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

