Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $19.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 4,254.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340,775 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up 2.4% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.42% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $19,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,622.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWX opened at $55.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $46.78 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.46.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

