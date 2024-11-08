Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $559,000 Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX opened at $120.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $128.70. The firm has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.08 and its 200-day moving average is $112.54.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

