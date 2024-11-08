Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Purchases 864 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,896 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 9.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 6.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 174,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 306.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 59,019 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 44,491 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 161.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,683 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after buying an additional 91,255 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Starbucks by 43.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $96.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.67.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.72%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

