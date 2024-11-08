Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAK. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 173,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 64,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 12,119.3% during the second quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 53,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 53,325 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 299.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 38,012 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

IAK opened at $129.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $720.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $94.45 and a 52 week high of $133.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.69.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

