Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $12,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 993.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000.

VXF stock opened at $196.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.63 and a 200-day moving average of $174.70. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $137.74 and a 12-month high of $197.91.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

