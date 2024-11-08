Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 224 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,123 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.5% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.7% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $455.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.52.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $399.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $393.80 and a 200-day moving average of $363.10. The company has a market cap of $396.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.79 and a 1-year high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 733.61% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

