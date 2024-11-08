Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $286.29 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $201.92 and a 12 month high of $287.38. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

