Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $125.00 and last traded at $125.00, with a volume of 5432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $615.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total transaction of $182,330.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,604.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total value of $182,330.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,604.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 15,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total transaction of $1,789,016.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,808.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,314. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 46,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

