WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2024

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLGGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.10 million. WK Kellogg had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 42.12%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. WK Kellogg updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

WK Kellogg Trading Down 8.1 %

WK Kellogg stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 12.92. WK Kellogg has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.21.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. WK Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WK Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on WK Kellogg

About WK Kellogg

(Get Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG)

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.