Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 66.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 12,879,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,159 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,036,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,552 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 331.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,200,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,562,000 after buying an additional 921,840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,794,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,587,000 after buying an additional 795,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,559,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $30.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $30.72.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

