Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $523,000 Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth $406,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2,122.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 22,391 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth $1,388,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:UL opened at $59.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average of $59.00. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UL shares. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

