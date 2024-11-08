Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Invests $358,000 in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 133,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 51,608 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $38.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $39.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.82.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

