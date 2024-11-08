Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,453 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,055,000 after acquiring an additional 157,810 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,871,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,483,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,157 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,451,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,587,000 after purchasing an additional 141,266 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,288,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,780,000 after purchasing an additional 70,655 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $116.39 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.72 and a twelve month high of $120.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.84.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.