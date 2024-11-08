Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,453 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,055,000 after acquiring an additional 157,810 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,871,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,483,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,157 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,451,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,587,000 after purchasing an additional 141,266 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,288,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,780,000 after purchasing an additional 70,655 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $116.39 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.72 and a twelve month high of $120.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.84.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3203 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

