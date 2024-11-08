Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Takes $273,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL stock opened at $136.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.45. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.38 and a 52 week high of $139.80. The stock has a market cap of $85.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 176.32%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

