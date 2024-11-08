WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 2,429 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.8% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $87.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.18 and a twelve month high of $87.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.22.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.