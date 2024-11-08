WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

WSP opened at C$252.25 on Friday. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$180.73 and a 1-year high of C$259.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$240.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$223.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$2.24. The company had revenue of C$3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 9.5687404 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSP. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$252.00 to C$261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$255.00 to C$270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on WSP Global from C$260.00 to C$275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$258.25.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

