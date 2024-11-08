Yaacov Nagar Sells 37,832 Shares of 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) Stock

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWOGet Free Report) major shareholder Yaacov Nagar sold 37,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $53,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,499,420 shares in the company, valued at $52,874,182.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Yaacov Nagar also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, October 31st, Yaacov Nagar sold 462 shares of 374Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $753.06.
  • On Tuesday, October 29th, Yaacov Nagar sold 44,557 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $78,865.89.

374Water Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWO opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. 374Water Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.09.

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 374Water

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 374Water by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,382,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 396,756 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of 374Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 374Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 374Water by 26.4% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 101,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of 374Water by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 135,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

374Water Company Profile

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

