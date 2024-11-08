Yaacov Nagar Sells 37,832 Shares of 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) Stock

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yaacov Nagar sold 37,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $53,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,499,420 shares in the company, valued at $52,874,182.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Yaacov Nagar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 31st, Yaacov Nagar sold 462 shares of 374Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $753.06.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Yaacov Nagar sold 44,557 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $78,865.89.

374Water Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWO opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. 374Water Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 374Water

374Water ( NASDAQ:SCWO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 374Water by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,382,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 396,756 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of 374Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 374Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 374Water by 26.4% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 101,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of 374Water by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 135,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

374Water Company Profile

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

