YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PLTY) Announces $2.20 Dividend

YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PLTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 2.2011 per share on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PLTY traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.58. The company had a trading volume of 278,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,810. YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $61.03.

