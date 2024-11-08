ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of ZOOZ Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Get ZOOZ Power alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZOOZ Power

ZOOZ Power Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZOOZ Power

ZOOZ stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 37,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,849. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27. ZOOZ Power has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZOOZ Power stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ZOOZ Power Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZOOZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.27% of ZOOZ Power as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

ZOOZ Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZOOZ Power Ltd. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling energy store solutions for electric vehicles in Israel, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It offers ZOOZTER-100, a kinetic power booster based on flywheel technology designed to enable sustainable and cost-effective rollout of ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations in areas where the grid is power-limited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZOOZ Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOOZ Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.