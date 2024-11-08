ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.16 and traded as high as $2.45. ZTE shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

ZTE Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business.

