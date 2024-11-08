Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) CFO Sells $159,340.50 in Stock

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Pauli sold 4,070 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $159,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,443.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZWS traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.19. 1,612,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average is $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $40.64.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 21,081 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 209.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 55,970 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $431,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 4.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,801,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,645,000 after acquiring an additional 346,412 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter worth about $1,068,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZWS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZWS

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.