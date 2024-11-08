ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Up 7.8 %

ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $1.93 on Monday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

