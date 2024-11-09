100,804 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Bought by Beckerman Institutional LLC

Beckerman Institutional LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 100,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Beckerman Institutional LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 109,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

DFAC stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $36.04. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.