1,102 Shares in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Purchased by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

HOV opened at $183.03 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.79 and a twelve month high of $240.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.66.

Insider Activity at Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 123 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.13, for a total transaction of $27,075.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,450.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincent Pagano, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.11, for a total transaction of $603,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,652.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.13, for a total transaction of $27,075.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,156 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,450.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,057 shares of company stock valued at $12,824,040. 17.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hovnanian Enterprises

About Hovnanian Enterprises

(Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.