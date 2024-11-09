12,219 Shares in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Acquired by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 219.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 113,798 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,492,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,923,000 after acquiring an additional 569,855 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $563,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Shares of BLMN opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 2.04.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 61.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

