144,000 Shares in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 144,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 22.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 79.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 10.3% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

HVT stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.80. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $37.05.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.