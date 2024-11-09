1,704 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Purchased by Objective Capital Management LLC

Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,704 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,270,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $921,503,000 after purchasing an additional 413,744 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,242,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $566,956,000 after acquiring an additional 273,588 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,921,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $510,825,000 after buying an additional 202,097 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,060,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,259,000 after buying an additional 99,678 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,980,767 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,268,000 after buying an additional 240,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.89.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,087,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,426. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.57. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $206.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

