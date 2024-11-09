18,063 Shares in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Purchased by Beckerman Institutional LLC

Beckerman Institutional LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth $2,616,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 428,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after acquiring an additional 212,874 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 34,470 shares during the period. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,202,000.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.98. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $26.70.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.