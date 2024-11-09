235,956 Shares in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 235,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $41,670,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,476,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,000,356,000 after purchasing an additional 53,419 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 22.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 909,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,230,000 after purchasing an additional 165,738 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 128.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,375,000 after buying an additional 430,814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $197.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.73 and a twelve month high of $201.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

