390,808 Shares in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 390,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,196,000. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Symmetry Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 84,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

AVDE opened at $64.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $67.83.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

