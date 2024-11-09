440 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Purchased by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2,666.3% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,837,000 after purchasing an additional 201,784 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $277.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of -105.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $304.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.25.

Insider Activity

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.91 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,563,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

