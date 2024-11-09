44,790 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Acquired by Beckerman Institutional LLC

Beckerman Institutional LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 44,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 60,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 36,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 56,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

