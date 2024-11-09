5th Street Advisors LLC Takes $342,000 Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

5th Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for about 0.2% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAVE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,029.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.03. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

