6,099 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Acquired by Objective Capital Management LLC

Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 1.5% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $33,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $2.72 on Friday, reaching $440.11. 5,014,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,220. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $338.77 and a twelve month high of $441.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $421.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.47.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

