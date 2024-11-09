6,743 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN) Purchased by Holistic Planning LLC

Holistic Planning LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FJUN. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $676.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.88.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

