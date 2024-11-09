75,525 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Bought by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 75,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,494,000. Lululemon Athletica makes up approximately 1.8% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $953,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 2.1 %

LULU opened at $308.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $463.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

