8,016 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Purchased by Objective Capital Management LLC

Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,131,000 after purchasing an additional 31,502,110 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,854,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457,638 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,418,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,506,846,000 after buying an additional 814,240 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,406,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $771,520,000 after buying an additional 1,511,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,891,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,976,000 after buying an additional 359,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.49. The stock had a trading volume of 56,756,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,157,348. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.74 and a one year high of $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.10.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3105 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

