A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$35.70 and traded as high as C$37.10. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$36.93, with a volume of 76,739 shares changing hands.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$35.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.42. The stock has a market cap of C$538.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97.

About A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership, owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. The company licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund was founded in 2001 and is based in North Vancouver, Canada.

